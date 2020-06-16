2716 Parrish St

Amenities

Charming 3BD/1BA Townhouse in Fairmount!! - Upon entry of this gorgeous Fairmount townhouse is a spacious living room/dining room combo with pristine original hardwood floors and stunning exposed brick! The living room is so large it can fit a sectional couch with ease! Through the dining room is the kitchen with stone tiled floors, black and white appliances (gas range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher), custom cabinets, custom tiled backsplash and more! Just off the kitchen is an alley to the fence in rear patio!



The upper level features three bedrooms and an updated bathroom in the hallway. The front bedroom is extremely spacious with additional closet space while the two other bedrooms fit queen sized beds comfortably. The entire upper level features wall to wall hardwood flooring as well! The bathroom features an updated vanity and mirror, stone tiled flooring, and stone tiled walls above the tub.



The basement is unfinished and can be used for storage (please note that approx 25% of the basement has been locked off for the owner's storage).



This property has a washer and dryer!



Pets welcomed with additional deposit and $25/mo pet rent per pet.



Conveniently located in the beautiful Fairmount neighborhood by Eastern State Penitentiary!! Quick access to the Art Museum, Center City, Brewerytown, Schuylkill River Boardwalk, I-76, I-95, and I-676!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



