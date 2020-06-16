All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2716 Parrish St

2716 Parrish Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2716 Parrish Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2716 Parrish St · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1318 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3BD/1BA Townhouse in Fairmount!! - Upon entry of this gorgeous Fairmount townhouse is a spacious living room/dining room combo with pristine original hardwood floors and stunning exposed brick! The living room is so large it can fit a sectional couch with ease! Through the dining room is the kitchen with stone tiled floors, black and white appliances (gas range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher), custom cabinets, custom tiled backsplash and more! Just off the kitchen is an alley to the fence in rear patio!

The upper level features three bedrooms and an updated bathroom in the hallway. The front bedroom is extremely spacious with additional closet space while the two other bedrooms fit queen sized beds comfortably. The entire upper level features wall to wall hardwood flooring as well! The bathroom features an updated vanity and mirror, stone tiled flooring, and stone tiled walls above the tub.

The basement is unfinished and can be used for storage (please note that approx 25% of the basement has been locked off for the owner's storage).

This property has a washer and dryer!

Pets welcomed with additional deposit and $25/mo pet rent per pet.

Conveniently located in the beautiful Fairmount neighborhood by Eastern State Penitentiary!! Quick access to the Art Museum, Center City, Brewerytown, Schuylkill River Boardwalk, I-76, I-95, and I-676!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5531712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Parrish St have any available units?
2716 Parrish St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Parrish St have?
Some of 2716 Parrish St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Parrish St currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Parrish St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Parrish St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Parrish St is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Parrish St offer parking?
No, 2716 Parrish St does not offer parking.
Does 2716 Parrish St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 Parrish St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Parrish St have a pool?
No, 2716 Parrish St does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Parrish St have accessible units?
No, 2716 Parrish St does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Parrish St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Parrish St has units with dishwashers.
