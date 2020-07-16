2701 South 7th Street

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, meticulously completed and renovated bilevel home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the South Philadelphia/Whitman. Spacious living room, hardwood floors and nicely painted walls that flow into the bright modern new kitchen with plenty of cabinets. In addition to a Hot Tub, Enclosed Shower and Washer and Dryer in unit, this home has an oversized deck overlooking the street. Conveniently located close to grocery stores (ShopRite, Oregon Market), shopping and public transportation. Move-in ready just waiting for you.