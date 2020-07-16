All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2701 South 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2701 South 7th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

2701 South 7th Street

2701 S 7th St · (267) 231-5148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2701 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Marconi Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, meticulously completed and renovated bilevel home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the South Philadelphia/Whitman. Spacious living room, hardwood floors and nicely painted walls that flow into the bright modern new kitchen with plenty of cabinets. In addition to a Hot Tub, Enclosed Shower and Washer and Dryer in unit, this home has an oversized deck overlooking the street. Conveniently located close to grocery stores (ShopRite, Oregon Market), shopping and public transportation. Move-in ready just waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 South 7th Street have any available units?
2701 South 7th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 South 7th Street have?
Some of 2701 South 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 South 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2701 South 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 South 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2701 South 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2701 South 7th Street offer parking?
No, 2701 South 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2701 South 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 South 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 South 7th Street have a pool?
No, 2701 South 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2701 South 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2701 South 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 South 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 South 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2701 South 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity