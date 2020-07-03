All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

268 S 46TH STREET

268 South 46th Street · (610) 687-2900
Location

268 South 46th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Massive two story 1st floor unit! Driveway Parking included! 2-3 Driveway parking spots and use of a 1 car garage are included with this already spectacular property! This beautiful, fully updated three bedroom apartment in this triplex offers it all! 2 full bathrooms, on site wash, rear deck and access to the yard, massive kitchen island and loads of room for entertaining. You will not be disappointed as the pride of property ownership shines brightly in this fine home. The unit has central air and boasts 2 large living spaces along with an enclosed front porch. Located in a tree-lined neighborhood in West Philly, you'll not only enjoy your own washer/dryer in the unit, but also beautiful views of the neighborhood. Brand new refinished floors throughout and huge bedrooms give the apartment a distinguished look with great space. To top it all off you really can't beat this location in the coveted heart of University City's Garden Court neighborhood. Come and see your new city home today! Tenant pays all utilities except water. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 S 46TH STREET have any available units?
268 S 46TH STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 S 46TH STREET have?
Some of 268 S 46TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 S 46TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
268 S 46TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 S 46TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 268 S 46TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 268 S 46TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 268 S 46TH STREET offers parking.
Does 268 S 46TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 S 46TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 S 46TH STREET have a pool?
No, 268 S 46TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 268 S 46TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 268 S 46TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 268 S 46TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 S 46TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
