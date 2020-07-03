268 S 46TH STREET

Amenities

Massive two story 1st floor unit! Driveway Parking included! 2-3 Driveway parking spots and use of a 1 car garage are included with this already spectacular property! This beautiful, fully updated three bedroom apartment in this triplex offers it all! 2 full bathrooms, on site wash, rear deck and access to the yard, massive kitchen island and loads of room for entertaining. You will not be disappointed as the pride of property ownership shines brightly in this fine home. The unit has central air and boasts 2 large living spaces along with an enclosed front porch. Located in a tree-lined neighborhood in West Philly, you'll not only enjoy your own washer/dryer in the unit, but also beautiful views of the neighborhood. Brand new refinished floors throughout and huge bedrooms give the apartment a distinguished look with great space. To top it all off you really can't beat this location in the coveted heart of University City's Garden Court neighborhood. Come and see your new city home today! Tenant pays all utilities except water. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions