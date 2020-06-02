All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:32 AM

2671 E THOMPSON STREET

2671 East Thompson Street · (215) 657-8100
Location

2671 East Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Come see this adorable 3-story, 3 bedroom home in Fishtown, located within walking distance to bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment on Girard Ave, Lehigh Ave and Frankford Ave! The whole house was recently updated. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet in all of the bedrooms. This home boasts beautiful refinished wood floors on the main floor, high ceilings, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, counter height seating, newer cabinets in kitchen, newer windows throughout the whole house, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, an updated bathroom and central air!! The 3rd floor bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and plenty of windows that offer an abundance of sunlight. Many original features remain including original banister and wood trimmings. The kitchen leads to a cute, clean outdoor space to enjoy. This wonderful location is only a few blocks from a public park and playground, busses, trains and access to I-95 .Schedule your showings now, this property will not last long! If you've been looking for your perfect move in ready Fishtown starter home, this is it! *This home is also listed for SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 E THOMPSON STREET have any available units?
2671 E THOMPSON STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 E THOMPSON STREET have?
Some of 2671 E THOMPSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 E THOMPSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2671 E THOMPSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 E THOMPSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2671 E THOMPSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2671 E THOMPSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2671 E THOMPSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2671 E THOMPSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2671 E THOMPSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 E THOMPSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2671 E THOMPSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2671 E THOMPSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2671 E THOMPSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 E THOMPSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2671 E THOMPSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
