2671 E THOMPSON STREET

Come see this adorable 3-story, 3 bedroom home in Fishtown, located within walking distance to bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment on Girard Ave, Lehigh Ave and Frankford Ave! The whole house was recently updated. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet in all of the bedrooms. This home boasts beautiful refinished wood floors on the main floor, high ceilings, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, counter height seating, newer cabinets in kitchen, newer windows throughout the whole house, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, an updated bathroom and central air!! The 3rd floor bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and plenty of windows that offer an abundance of sunlight. Many original features remain including original banister and wood trimmings. The kitchen leads to a cute, clean outdoor space to enjoy. This wonderful location is only a few blocks from a public park and playground, busses, trains and access to I-95 .Schedule your showings now, this property will not last long! If you've been looking for your perfect move in ready Fishtown starter home, this is it! *This home is also listed for SALE.