Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible dogs allowed

Handicap-Accessible & Vintage 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Elmwood Park!

Move into this great community near Southwest Philadelphia located close to the Schuylkill River Trail and Bartram's Garden. Located near many shopping centers and several bus and trolley stops within blocks. Take a stroll to Connell Park just steps away that is very family-friendly.

This home is located on a very quiet street, recently lightly renovated, with an electric chair lift the first to the second floor and handicap accessible bathroom.



Property Highlights:



- Full Dining Room

- Private Backyard

- Cats Allowed on a Case-by-Case Basis

- Electric Chair Lift

- Accessible Bathroom

- Carpeted Living Areas

- Lightly Renovated



Available Now!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5806898)