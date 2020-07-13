2648 GERRITT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* You can be the first to live in this newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Grays Ferry section of South Philadelphia. The first floor has an open floor living room/dining room with an extra large coat closet, kitchen and back patio. The kitchen includes bright white cabinetry, refrigerator and gas range. The basement offers plenty of storage, a mud sink and brand new washer/dryer. The second floor has three bedrooms each with a ceiling fan and an abundance of natural light, two hall closets and the bathroom with a shower/tub combo and brand new vanity.*Sorry, no pets*Owner pays for up to $60/mo water allowance