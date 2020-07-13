All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 AM

2648 GERRITT STREET

2648 Gerritt Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2648 Gerritt Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* You can be the first to live in this newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Grays Ferry section of South Philadelphia. The first floor has an open floor living room/dining room with an extra large coat closet, kitchen and back patio. The kitchen includes bright white cabinetry, refrigerator and gas range. The basement offers plenty of storage, a mud sink and brand new washer/dryer. The second floor has three bedrooms each with a ceiling fan and an abundance of natural light, two hall closets and the bathroom with a shower/tub combo and brand new vanity.*Sorry, no pets*Owner pays for up to $60/mo water allowance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 GERRITT STREET have any available units?
2648 GERRITT STREET has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2648 GERRITT STREET have?
Some of 2648 GERRITT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 GERRITT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2648 GERRITT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 GERRITT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2648 GERRITT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2648 GERRITT STREET offer parking?
No, 2648 GERRITT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2648 GERRITT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2648 GERRITT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 GERRITT STREET have a pool?
No, 2648 GERRITT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2648 GERRITT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2648 GERRITT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 GERRITT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 GERRITT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
