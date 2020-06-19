2609 MEMPHIS STREET

Amenities

Delightful rowhouse in Fishtown! This 3bd/1.5ba home is entirely refinished with custom updates. Step through the front door to the open concept living/dining space with hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls. Between the living area and kitchen, there is a sun-filled half bath. The galley kitchen is completely redone with new, white subway tile, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter space for cooking. Continue out the kitchen door into your own spacious, private patio.Upstairs, the hardwood flooring continues into three bedrooms with ample natural light. The brand new full bathroom has modern finishes such as new tile and a stylish vanity. There's also a furnished basement to double your living space, and there's laundry, too! This home is situated on a quiet street and very walkable to neighborhood shops and restaurants. Just a few steps out the door and you are at Pizza Brain, Philadelphia Brewing Co, and Memphis Taproom. Close to I-95 and public transportation. You will always have something to do in this amazing neighborhood!