All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2609 MEMPHIS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2609 MEMPHIS STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:28 PM

2609 MEMPHIS STREET

2609 Memphis Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2609 Memphis Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Delightful rowhouse in Fishtown! This 3bd/1.5ba home is entirely refinished with custom updates. Step through the front door to the open concept living/dining space with hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls. Between the living area and kitchen, there is a sun-filled half bath. The galley kitchen is completely redone with new, white subway tile, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter space for cooking. Continue out the kitchen door into your own spacious, private patio.Upstairs, the hardwood flooring continues into three bedrooms with ample natural light. The brand new full bathroom has modern finishes such as new tile and a stylish vanity. There's also a furnished basement to double your living space, and there's laundry, too! This home is situated on a quiet street and very walkable to neighborhood shops and restaurants. Just a few steps out the door and you are at Pizza Brain, Philadelphia Brewing Co, and Memphis Taproom. Close to I-95 and public transportation. You will always have something to do in this amazing neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 MEMPHIS STREET have any available units?
2609 MEMPHIS STREET has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 MEMPHIS STREET have?
Some of 2609 MEMPHIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 MEMPHIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2609 MEMPHIS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 MEMPHIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2609 MEMPHIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2609 MEMPHIS STREET offer parking?
No, 2609 MEMPHIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2609 MEMPHIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 MEMPHIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 MEMPHIS STREET have a pool?
No, 2609 MEMPHIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2609 MEMPHIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2609 MEMPHIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 MEMPHIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 MEMPHIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2609 MEMPHIS STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct
Philadelphia, PA 19444
The Peyton
414 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity