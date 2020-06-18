All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2600 s alder

2600 South Alder Street · (856) 262-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 South Alder Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled corner property in South Philly - Property Id: 53195

This lower moyamensing 3 bedroom house is just one block off of Oregon Ave and minutes from Center City, WW Bridge, I95, Sports Complex, and Passyunk Square Restaurant District. This home offers a new tile kitchen with modern cabinet and appliances (gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal). Maple hardwood flooring throughout living room and dining room and a 3 piece tile bathroom with European vanity. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large yard patio. Small pets are welcome. Renters pay all utilities. For appointments please contact the office at 856-262-4369 or e-mail mpma14@aol.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53195
Property Id 53195

(RLNE5844963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 s alder have any available units?
2600 s alder has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 s alder have?
Some of 2600 s alder's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 s alder currently offering any rent specials?
2600 s alder isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 s alder pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 s alder is pet friendly.
Does 2600 s alder offer parking?
No, 2600 s alder does not offer parking.
Does 2600 s alder have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 s alder offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 s alder have a pool?
No, 2600 s alder does not have a pool.
Does 2600 s alder have accessible units?
No, 2600 s alder does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 s alder have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 s alder does not have units with dishwashers.
