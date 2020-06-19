All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:14 AM

256 S 23RD STREET

256 South 23rd Street · (215) 735-3020
Location

256 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12A · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bike storage
Large and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath loft style apartment in prestigious Fitler's Square area. 1 block from Schuylkill River Trail and Park. Unit boasts 12" high ceilings, new Kempas (cherry wood) hardwood flooring throughout, walk in closet, quite street frontage, washer and dryer in unit. Modern kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops (to be installed and bathrooms. Security entrance, onsite management, and 24 hour access bike room . Parking available for additional $250 a month fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 S 23RD STREET have any available units?
256 S 23RD STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 S 23RD STREET have?
Some of 256 S 23RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 S 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
256 S 23RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 S 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 256 S 23RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 256 S 23RD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 256 S 23RD STREET does offer parking.
Does 256 S 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 S 23RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 S 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 256 S 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 256 S 23RD STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 256 S 23RD STREET has accessible units.
Does 256 S 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 S 23RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
