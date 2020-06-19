256 S 23RD STREET

Amenities
Large and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath loft style apartment in prestigious Fitler's Square area. 1 block from Schuylkill River Trail and Park. Unit boasts 12" high ceilings, new Kempas (cherry wood) hardwood flooring throughout, walk in closet, quite street frontage, washer and dryer in unit. Modern kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops (to be installed and bathrooms. Security entrance, onsite management, and 24 hour access bike room . Parking available for additional $250 a month fee.