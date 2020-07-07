All apartments in Philadelphia
2544 S SARTAIN STREET

2544 South Sartain Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2544 South Sartain Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Fabulous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lower Moyamensing section of South Philadelphia, just minutes from East Passyunk and the Broad St subway line for quick access downtown! This unit is complete with hardwood floors throughout the first floor, central air and back patio! The kitchen is updated with a garbage disposal, stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven. The finished basement offers additional space for storage, a rec room or an office as well as the washer/dryer. On the second floor, you'll find three spacious bedrooms each with a closet and the full bathroom!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 S SARTAIN STREET have any available units?
2544 S SARTAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 S SARTAIN STREET have?
Some of 2544 S SARTAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 S SARTAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2544 S SARTAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 S SARTAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2544 S SARTAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2544 S SARTAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 2544 S SARTAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2544 S SARTAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2544 S SARTAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 S SARTAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 2544 S SARTAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2544 S SARTAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2544 S SARTAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 S SARTAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 S SARTAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
