2544 S SARTAIN STREET

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Fabulous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lower Moyamensing section of South Philadelphia, just minutes from East Passyunk and the Broad St subway line for quick access downtown! This unit is complete with hardwood floors throughout the first floor, central air and back patio! The kitchen is updated with a garbage disposal, stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven. The finished basement offers additional space for storage, a rec room or an office as well as the washer/dryer. On the second floor, you'll find three spacious bedrooms each with a closet and the full bathroom!*Sorry, no pets