Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2528 WAVERLY STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:51 PM

2528 WAVERLY STREET

2528 Waverly Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2528 Waverly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:2528 Waverly Street is an adorable single family home on a small side street in Fitler Square. The entire home has modern touches while still maintaining its original charm. There are hardwood floors throughout, except for the kitchen which is tiled, an unfinished basement fantastic for extra storage needs + a full sized washer/dryer and an extra area on the 2nd floor outside of the bedroom which would make a perfect office space, den, or 2nd seating area. Well maintained & professionally managed, this is one you won't want to miss. Large kitchen with tiled floor features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, built-in microwave, garbage disposal) with exposed wood ceiling beams.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fitler Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, you'll be right near local favorites like Ants Pants Cafe, Callahan's Grille, Honey's Sit 'N' Eat, Rival Bros Coffee Bar, Good Karma Cafe, Doobies Bar, Trattoria Carina, Gusto Pizzeria, Friday Saturday Sunday, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 WAVERLY STREET have any available units?
2528 WAVERLY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 WAVERLY STREET have?
Some of 2528 WAVERLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 WAVERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2528 WAVERLY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 WAVERLY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 WAVERLY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2528 WAVERLY STREET offer parking?
No, 2528 WAVERLY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2528 WAVERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 WAVERLY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 WAVERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 2528 WAVERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2528 WAVERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2528 WAVERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 WAVERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 WAVERLY STREET has units with dishwashers.
