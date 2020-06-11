Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:2528 Waverly Street is an adorable single family home on a small side street in Fitler Square. The entire home has modern touches while still maintaining its original charm. There are hardwood floors throughout, except for the kitchen which is tiled, an unfinished basement fantastic for extra storage needs + a full sized washer/dryer and an extra area on the 2nd floor outside of the bedroom which would make a perfect office space, den, or 2nd seating area. Well maintained & professionally managed, this is one you won't want to miss. Large kitchen with tiled floor features stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, built-in microwave, garbage disposal) with exposed wood ceiling beams.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fitler Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, you'll be right near local favorites like Ants Pants Cafe, Callahan's Grille, Honey's Sit 'N' Eat, Rival Bros Coffee Bar, Good Karma Cafe, Doobies Bar, Trattoria Carina, Gusto Pizzeria, Friday Saturday Sunday, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.