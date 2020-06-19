250 S 23RD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:The interior offers a gorgeous, contemporary design, with hardwood floors, bright natural light, great storage space, and high-end finishes. The main hallway opens up into a large kitchen/dining/living area, with large street-side windows. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, tile backsplash, and a U-shaped layout with bar seating. The first full bathroom has your washer and dryer, full tub, and lighted vanity. The first bedroom also serves well as a home office or creative space, and has overhead shelving for additional storage. The master bedroom is in the rear of the unit, boasting tons of closet space, a large bay window, and an en-suite bathroom. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This condo is located on a lovely, tree-lined street in the Fitler Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. Walking distance to Rittenhouse Square, Fitler Square, the Schuylkill River trail, and popular shops and dining along Walnut St! Easy highway and public transportation access make this a convenient option for commuters!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.