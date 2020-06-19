All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:58 PM

250 S 23RD STREET

250 South 23rd Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

250 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:The interior offers a gorgeous, contemporary design, with hardwood floors, bright natural light, great storage space, and high-end finishes. The main hallway opens up into a large kitchen/dining/living area, with large street-side windows. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, tile backsplash, and a U-shaped layout with bar seating. The first full bathroom has your washer and dryer, full tub, and lighted vanity. The first bedroom also serves well as a home office or creative space, and has overhead shelving for additional storage. The master bedroom is in the rear of the unit, boasting tons of closet space, a large bay window, and an en-suite bathroom. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This condo is located on a lovely, tree-lined street in the Fitler Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. Walking distance to Rittenhouse Square, Fitler Square, the Schuylkill River trail, and popular shops and dining along Walnut St! Easy highway and public transportation access make this a convenient option for commuters!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S 23RD STREET have any available units?
250 S 23RD STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 S 23RD STREET have?
Some of 250 S 23RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
250 S 23RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 S 23RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 250 S 23RD STREET offer parking?
No, 250 S 23RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 250 S 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 S 23RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 250 S 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 250 S 23RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 250 S 23RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 S 23RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
