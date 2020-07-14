All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 245 RIPKA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
245 RIPKA STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

245 RIPKA STREET

245 Ripka Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
yoga
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a fantastic neighborhood withthree-car PARKING. Welcome Home! Check out this spacious modern home with it's open floorplan, private master suite, outdoor space, great sunlight, and beautifully appointed fireplace. Enterinto a large foyer adjacent to the attached garage, large storage area and laundry room. Headupstairs to the sun-filled living room and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and conveniently locatedfirst-floor powder room. The main floor boasts gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting,dramatic stone fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to a beautiful rear deck.On the next flooryou will find two great-sized bedrooms, and a spacious hall bath with double vanity. The top floorfeatures the master suite with high ceilings, tons of closet-space, an oversized whirlpool tub,skylights and separate stall shower. In addition to the garage, there are two parking spacesconveniently located across from the front door. Centrally located in the desirable James DobsonElementary School catchment area, within a mile of highly-rated Academy for Middle Years PrivateSchool, and Green Woods Charter School. Super-close to Main Street Manayunk shopping, yoga,dining, and nightlife. Minutes from Ivy Ridge regional rail station. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 RIPKA STREET have any available units?
245 RIPKA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 RIPKA STREET have?
Some of 245 RIPKA STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 RIPKA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
245 RIPKA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 RIPKA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 245 RIPKA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 245 RIPKA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 245 RIPKA STREET offers parking.
Does 245 RIPKA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 RIPKA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 RIPKA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 245 RIPKA STREET has a pool.
Does 245 RIPKA STREET have accessible units?
No, 245 RIPKA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 245 RIPKA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 RIPKA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Bainbridge Lofts
715 S 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
PJ Homes East
2103 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Presidential City
3900 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University