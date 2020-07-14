245 RIPKA STREET

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a fantastic neighborhood withthree-car PARKING. Welcome Home! Check out this spacious modern home with it's open floorplan, private master suite, outdoor space, great sunlight, and beautifully appointed fireplace. Enterinto a large foyer adjacent to the attached garage, large storage area and laundry room. Headupstairs to the sun-filled living room and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and conveniently locatedfirst-floor powder room. The main floor boasts gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting,dramatic stone fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to a beautiful rear deck.On the next flooryou will find two great-sized bedrooms, and a spacious hall bath with double vanity. The top floorfeatures the master suite with high ceilings, tons of closet-space, an oversized whirlpool tub,skylights and separate stall shower. In addition to the garage, there are two parking spacesconveniently located across from the front door. Centrally located in the desirable James DobsonElementary School catchment area, within a mile of highly-rated Academy for Middle Years PrivateSchool, and Green Woods Charter School. Super-close to Main Street Manayunk shopping, yoga,dining, and nightlife. Minutes from Ivy Ridge regional rail station. Come check it out!