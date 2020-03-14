2440 KENSINGTON AVE #304

Amenities

OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE CONCESSION!! Welcome to 2440 Kensington Ave -- 2 BD / 2BA brand new apartments. Featuring smart home technology with interactive video intercom, and security cameras throughout. Walk into your wide open concept kitchen, dining and living area with 10+ feet ceilings and generous sunlight. Ample size bedrooms feature WALK IN CLOSET, and two full bathrooms. In unit washer dryer, energy saving stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. 2440 N Kensington Ave is a high-design new construction apartment building in a desirable Kensington location. (4 min walk to York-Dauphin station and 6 min walk to Huntington station ) consisting of ten 2 bedroom units. This modern piece of architecture includes cameras throughout exterior/interior of building, a backyard terrace - furnished with chairs, grill and picnic table, communal exterior trash, mail room, in unit washer/dryer, private gym, and interior bike room, rentable storage units, and property management team on site. Very convenient to Center City, Fishtown, Temple Area, Frankford ave. major highways and public transportation. (4 min walk to York-Dauphin Station and 6 min walk to Huntington station ) Contact us for a tour today!