2410 E Allegheny Ave
2410 E Allegheny Ave

2410 East Allegheny Avenue · (215) 840-0301
Location

2410 East Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1895 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 Fantastic RENOVATION!*Porchfront GLIDER*See PICS! - Property Id: 312231

*Considering the current pandemic, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening. If you request a showing, we'll send you pre-screening questions; there is no cost for pre-screening.*

Wow!

This is an incredible renovation of a classic Philadelphia porch front house in Port Richmond right on Allegheny Avenue. As you'll see from our pictures, work isn't finished yet, but we're close enough for you to see the house in-person. The house will be available for leases starting as soon as August 1 and as late as September 1.

There are so many unique aspects to this house!
The interior has been almost COMPLETELY RENOVATED... with cool ORIGINAL DETAILS.

Location is in the heart of PORT RICHMOND, immediately adjacent to FISHTOWN, with super-close access to CENTER CITY, Philadelphia, and TEMPLE UNIVERSITY. There's a beautiful view of the center city skyline out the window of the north-facing 2nd floor rear bedroom.

Questions? Want to take a look? Contact us from this listing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2410-e-allegheny-ave-philadelphia-pa/312231
Property Id 312231

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5955364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 E Allegheny Ave have any available units?
2410 E Allegheny Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 E Allegheny Ave have?
Some of 2410 E Allegheny Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 E Allegheny Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2410 E Allegheny Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 E Allegheny Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 E Allegheny Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2410 E Allegheny Ave offer parking?
No, 2410 E Allegheny Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2410 E Allegheny Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 E Allegheny Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 E Allegheny Ave have a pool?
No, 2410 E Allegheny Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2410 E Allegheny Ave have accessible units?
No, 2410 E Allegheny Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 E Allegheny Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 E Allegheny Ave has units with dishwashers.
