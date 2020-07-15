2410 E Allegheny Ave

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Fantastic RENOVATION!*Porchfront GLIDER*See PICS! - Property Id: 312231



*Considering the current pandemic, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening. If you request a showing, we'll send you pre-screening questions; there is no cost for pre-screening.*



Wow!



This is an incredible renovation of a classic Philadelphia porch front house in Port Richmond right on Allegheny Avenue. As you'll see from our pictures, work isn't finished yet, but we're close enough for you to see the house in-person. The house will be available for leases starting as soon as August 1 and as late as September 1.



There are so many unique aspects to this house!

The interior has been almost COMPLETELY RENOVATED... with cool ORIGINAL DETAILS.



Location is in the heart of PORT RICHMOND, immediately adjacent to FISHTOWN, with super-close access to CENTER CITY, Philadelphia, and TEMPLE UNIVERSITY. There's a beautiful view of the center city skyline out the window of the north-facing 2nd floor rear bedroom.



No Dogs Allowed



