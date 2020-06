Amenities

hardwood floors elevator doorman

The VIDA!!!! VALUE+LOCATION!!! ENJOY LIVING, in this fantastic, and well proportioned One bedroom boasts all hardwood floors, separate kitchen with white countertops, all open living and dining area, and all tile bath. Enjoy living in the fantastic , elevator doorman building, in the HEART OF CENTER CITY, and just minutes from some of the best dining and night life, in Philadelphia!!!!Walking score a 110!!! Photo's are of model unit.