Expansive 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium for rent with GARAGE PARKING at 2301 Cherry Street RIVERS EDGE! Gracious living and dining area over looking the water and boat house row. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Each bedroom is well proportioned, with it's own tile bath. Enjoy living in this elevator, doorman building just minutes from University of Pennsylvania, Drexel, and 30th street station.