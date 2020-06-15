All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:33 PM

224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

224 West Rittenhouse Square · (610) 615-5400
Location

224 West Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1709 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
Early June move in! Great 1 bedroom on a high floor in the coveted Dorchester Condominium on Rittenhouse Square. Open kitchen, Balcony, IN UNIT WASHER & DRYER, and tons of storage/cabinets. Both the bedroom and living room have a wall of windows. The views are amazing with unobstructed southern exposure. This unit comes with a mounted flat screen TV. The Dorchester is located on the South West corner of Rittenhouse Square. The 32 story building has amazing amenities including a roof top pool with panoramic views of Philadelphia, under ground valet garage parking, fitness center, and 24 hour concierge desk services. Water/electric included in rent. Internet fee - $20 a month. Conveniently located steps away from Philadelphia's best restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops. Take advantage of all that Rittenhouse Square has to offer. UPENN, Jefferson, CHOP, Schuylkill River Park Trail, 30th St Station, central business district, Kimmel Center and major highways all within close proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have any available units?
224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have?
Some of 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
