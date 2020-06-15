224 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

Amenities

Early June move in! Great 1 bedroom on a high floor in the coveted Dorchester Condominium on Rittenhouse Square. Open kitchen, Balcony, IN UNIT WASHER & DRYER, and tons of storage/cabinets. Both the bedroom and living room have a wall of windows. The views are amazing with unobstructed southern exposure. This unit comes with a mounted flat screen TV. The Dorchester is located on the South West corner of Rittenhouse Square. The 32 story building has amazing amenities including a roof top pool with panoramic views of Philadelphia, under ground valet garage parking, fitness center, and 24 hour concierge desk services. Water/electric included in rent. Internet fee - $20 a month. Conveniently located steps away from Philadelphia's best restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops. Take advantage of all that Rittenhouse Square has to offer. UPENN, Jefferson, CHOP, Schuylkill River Park Trail, 30th St Station, central business district, Kimmel Center and major highways all within close proximity.