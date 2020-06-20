224 BALDWIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Welcome Students** Available August 1st & Move-in Ready! This pet-friendly, updated end of row is complimented by a backyard and patio. You are welcomed into the living room with hardwood floors followed by a tiled eat in kitchen. Kitchen is completed with stainless steel gas stove, newer windows, recessed lighting and plenty of counter space. Step outside the kitchen to take the entertaining outside to your private patio and backyard! On the second level you'll find two carpeted bedrooms and a new ceramic tile bathroom with a double lined closet. One additional bedroom is located on the third floor. Laundry area is located in the unfinished spacious basement. Walking distance to Main Street's boutiques, pubs, fine dining, nightlife entertainment and the Tow Path. Conveniently located near the train station, major roads, and universities. Easy access to an everyday commute.