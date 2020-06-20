All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 224 BALDWIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
224 BALDWIN STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

224 BALDWIN STREET

224 Baldwin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

224 Baldwin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Welcome Students** Available August 1st & Move-in Ready! This pet-friendly, updated end of row is complimented by a backyard and patio. You are welcomed into the living room with hardwood floors followed by a tiled eat in kitchen. Kitchen is completed with stainless steel gas stove, newer windows, recessed lighting and plenty of counter space. Step outside the kitchen to take the entertaining outside to your private patio and backyard! On the second level you'll find two carpeted bedrooms and a new ceramic tile bathroom with a double lined closet. One additional bedroom is located on the third floor. Laundry area is located in the unfinished spacious basement. Walking distance to Main Street's boutiques, pubs, fine dining, nightlife entertainment and the Tow Path. Conveniently located near the train station, major roads, and universities. Easy access to an everyday commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 BALDWIN STREET have any available units?
224 BALDWIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 BALDWIN STREET have?
Some of 224 BALDWIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 BALDWIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
224 BALDWIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 BALDWIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 BALDWIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 224 BALDWIN STREET offer parking?
No, 224 BALDWIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 224 BALDWIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 BALDWIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 BALDWIN STREET have a pool?
No, 224 BALDWIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 224 BALDWIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 224 BALDWIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 224 BALDWIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 BALDWIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University