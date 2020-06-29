2225 N 16TH STREET.

Amenities

granite counters new construction stainless steel hot tub extra storage oven

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub new construction

FOR PEACE OF MIND, THIS UNIT IS COVID-19 FREE! ROOM RENTAL. Be the first to live in this home since the new construction. Enjoy this magnificent 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Temple Rental. 2nd Floor Unit. Street parking available. This is a custom built home with top notch security, high end finishes and convenient in-unit laundry. Starting in the foyer, the broad staircase leads onto the 2nd Floor Unit, boasting a stylish living room and kitchen. Here you will find luxury stainless steel appliances and espresso kitchen cabinets topped with granite counters. As for the bathrooms, they are laden with hand-picked designer tile. On the 3rd floor you will find 2 bedrooms and a generous spa-like bathroom with a linen closet for additional storage. Live your dream! ROOM RENTAL