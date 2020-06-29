2225 N 16TH STREET.

Amenities
FOR PEACE OF MIND, THIS UNIT IS COVID-19 FREE! ROOM RENTAL. Be the first to live in this home since the new construction. Enjoy this magnificent 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Temple Rental. 2nd Floor Unit. Street parking available. This is a custom built home with top notch security, high end finishes and convenient in-unit laundry. Starting in the foyer, the broad staircase leads onto the 2nd Floor Unit, boasting a stylish living room and kitchen. Here you will find luxury stainless steel appliances and espresso kitchen cabinets topped with granite counters. As for the bathrooms, they are laden with hand-picked designer tile. On the 3rd floor you will find 2 bedrooms and a generous spa-like bathroom with a linen closet for additional storage. Live your dream! ROOM RENTAL