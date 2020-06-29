All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:31 AM

2225 N 16TH STREET

2225 North 16th Street · (610) 792-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2225 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1309 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
hot tub
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
new construction
FOR PEACE OF MIND, THIS UNIT IS COVID-19 FREE! ROOM RENTAL. Be the first to live in this home since the new construction. Enjoy this magnificent 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Temple Rental. 2nd Floor Unit. Street parking available. This is a custom built home with top notch security, high end finishes and convenient in-unit laundry. Starting in the foyer, the broad staircase leads onto the 2nd Floor Unit, boasting a stylish living room and kitchen. Here you will find luxury stainless steel appliances and espresso kitchen cabinets topped with granite counters. As for the bathrooms, they are laden with hand-picked designer tile. On the 3rd floor you will find 2 bedrooms and a generous spa-like bathroom with a linen closet for additional storage. Live your dream! ROOM RENTAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 N 16TH STREET have any available units?
2225 N 16TH STREET has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 N 16TH STREET have?
Some of 2225 N 16TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 N 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2225 N 16TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 N 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2225 N 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2225 N 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2225 N 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2225 N 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 N 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 N 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2225 N 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2225 N 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2225 N 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 N 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 N 16TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

