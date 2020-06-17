222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

Amenities

Welcome to 222 Rittenhouse, an architecturally historic high-rise tower on Rittenhouse Square. Beautifully situated on the west side of the Square, 222 offers revered park side living in Center City~s most sought after neighborhood at a terrific value. This handsome 1920~s building welcomes residents with a stunning double height lobby. Choose from luxury studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses in a variety of distinctive floor plans. The apartments have been recently renovated to include new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, fixtures, flooring and restored tile bathrooms. Units have central air, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and great closets! Many apartments enjoy views of beautiful Rittenhouse Square and the skyline of Philadelphia. Residents enjoy 24-hour desk services, fitness facility, business lounge and 24 - hour maintenance. The biggest amenity 222 provides is the unbeatable LOCATION. A short walk to UPENN, Drexel University, Chop, Jefferson Hospital, 30th Street Station, central business district, Kimmel Center, Schuylkill River Park, high-end retail and Philadelphia's best bars, cafes, and restaurants. Just $500 Security Deposit and 1st month's rent to move-in! Pets allowed. Extra storage available. Bike storage on site. June move in