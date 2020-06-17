All apartments in Philadelphia
222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:18 AM

222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

222 West Rittenhouse Square · (610) 615-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
222 West Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
bike storage
lobby
Welcome to 222 Rittenhouse, an architecturally historic high-rise tower on Rittenhouse Square. Beautifully situated on the west side of the Square, 222 offers revered park side living in Center City~s most sought after neighborhood at a terrific value. This handsome 1920~s building welcomes residents with a stunning double height lobby. Choose from luxury studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses in a variety of distinctive floor plans. The apartments have been recently renovated to include new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, fixtures, flooring and restored tile bathrooms. Units have central air, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and great closets! Many apartments enjoy views of beautiful Rittenhouse Square and the skyline of Philadelphia. Residents enjoy 24-hour desk services, fitness facility, business lounge and 24 - hour maintenance. The biggest amenity 222 provides is the unbeatable LOCATION. A short walk to UPENN, Drexel University, Chop, Jefferson Hospital, 30th Street Station, central business district, Kimmel Center, Schuylkill River Park, high-end retail and Philadelphia's best bars, cafes, and restaurants. Just $500 Security Deposit and 1st month's rent to move-in! Pets allowed. Extra storage available. Bike storage on site. June move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have any available units?
222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE has a unit available for $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have?
Some of 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
