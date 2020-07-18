All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:31 AM

2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA

2212 E Pacific St · (610) 574-7224
Location

2212 E Pacific St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Harrowgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
media room
new construction
Welcome to Richmond Court, An amazing ''6 Brand New Construction ''townhouse with parking in a prime section of Port Richmond. It is an area where is rapidly developing and becoming popular. Just a hop and a skip from the Fun of Fishtown, Pleasant Port Richmond and the conveniences of the Aramingo shopping corridor, AND so much more! Compared to adjacent neighborhoods, this price is FANTASTIC! You would find all the amenities and features at these gorgeous homes that you have been dreaming for by paying much less. No Condo fees and real estate taxes are low and TBD. 10-year tax abatement is approved. All units boast high-end finishes throughout which include granite counter tops, solid modern cabinets and custom tile backsplash for the kitchen which also features a stainless steel appliance package. The bathrooms feature porcelain floor tile, modern vanities, and porcelain & custom shower tile.These MAGNIFICENT NEW CONSTRUCTION 18FT wide Corner -End Unit is one of the 6 New Home that features 3 huge bedroom, 2 Custom Bathroom, extremely big basement and city view roof top deck and most importantly one car parking on back drive way. As you walk in you will be see open concept floor plan. Take the stairs up to the second floor and check out the two large bedrooms - one in the rear and one in the front of the home. In between the bedrooms you will see the shared full bathroom and we have placed the full sized laundry room on the second floor hallway for easy access and convenience. Head on up to the third floor where you will find the master suite or owner suite complete with large closet system and four piece bathroom (shower stall, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and toilet) and rounded out with a linen closet for additional storage.Additional full extra large basement is sure to be the place to setup your home theater, additional living room space or game room complete with big storage.The home is also outfitted with a fire sprinkler system, cable outlets, modern vanities, casement windows, Video doorbell system, Low VOC paint and much more! .Come see these beautiful, very quiet and immaculate homes. these stunning home is positioned perfectly to access everything our wonderful City has to offer. Exceptionally easy access to highways I-95. and just steps away from public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA have any available units?
2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA have?
Some of 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA currently offering any rent specials?
2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA pet-friendly?
No, 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA offer parking?
Yes, 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA offers parking.
Does 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA have a pool?
No, 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA does not have a pool.
Does 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA have accessible units?
No, 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA does not have units with dishwashers.
