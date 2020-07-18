2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking media room new construction

Welcome to Richmond Court, An amazing ''6 Brand New Construction ''townhouse with parking in a prime section of Port Richmond. It is an area where is rapidly developing and becoming popular. Just a hop and a skip from the Fun of Fishtown, Pleasant Port Richmond and the conveniences of the Aramingo shopping corridor, AND so much more! Compared to adjacent neighborhoods, this price is FANTASTIC! You would find all the amenities and features at these gorgeous homes that you have been dreaming for by paying much less. No Condo fees and real estate taxes are low and TBD. 10-year tax abatement is approved. All units boast high-end finishes throughout which include granite counter tops, solid modern cabinets and custom tile backsplash for the kitchen which also features a stainless steel appliance package. The bathrooms feature porcelain floor tile, modern vanities, and porcelain & custom shower tile.These MAGNIFICENT NEW CONSTRUCTION 18FT wide Corner -End Unit is one of the 6 New Home that features 3 huge bedroom, 2 Custom Bathroom, extremely big basement and city view roof top deck and most importantly one car parking on back drive way. As you walk in you will be see open concept floor plan. Take the stairs up to the second floor and check out the two large bedrooms - one in the rear and one in the front of the home. In between the bedrooms you will see the shared full bathroom and we have placed the full sized laundry room on the second floor hallway for easy access and convenience. Head on up to the third floor where you will find the master suite or owner suite complete with large closet system and four piece bathroom (shower stall, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and toilet) and rounded out with a linen closet for additional storage.Additional full extra large basement is sure to be the place to setup your home theater, additional living room space or game room complete with big storage.The home is also outfitted with a fire sprinkler system, cable outlets, modern vanities, casement windows, Video doorbell system, Low VOC paint and much more! .Come see these beautiful, very quiet and immaculate homes. these stunning home is positioned perfectly to access everything our wonderful City has to offer. Exceptionally easy access to highways I-95. and just steps away from public transportation.