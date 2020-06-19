All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:35 PM

2210 MADISON SQUARE

2210 Madison Square · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2210 Madison Square, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Mid August:2210 Madison Sq is a single family home located in the lovely Southwest Center City area. Features include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and much more! Enter into the spacious living area- perfect for entertaining. There is plenty of room for different setups that could include a dining area. This open concept flows back into the kitchen area, equipped with refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Upstairs you'll find 2 nice bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 A/C window unit is included with the lease. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This location is ideal! You'll love living in the popular SW Center City/Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia- one of the most bikable and walkable neighborhoods. Enjoy quick access to i-76 and the Schuylkill River Trail, as well as a long list of local favorites nearby like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Honey~s Sit ~N Eat, American Sardine Bar, Fitzwater St Philly Bagels, Founding Father's Sports Bar and Grill, The Chew, Cambridge, Marian Anderson Park(s) and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 MADISON SQUARE have any available units?
2210 MADISON SQUARE has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 MADISON SQUARE have?
Some of 2210 MADISON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 MADISON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
2210 MADISON SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 MADISON SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 MADISON SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 2210 MADISON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 2210 MADISON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 2210 MADISON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 MADISON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 MADISON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 2210 MADISON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 2210 MADISON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 2210 MADISON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 MADISON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 MADISON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
