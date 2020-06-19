2210 MADISON SQUARE

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Mid August:2210 Madison Sq is a single family home located in the lovely Southwest Center City area. Features include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and much more! Enter into the spacious living area- perfect for entertaining. There is plenty of room for different setups that could include a dining area. This open concept flows back into the kitchen area, equipped with refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Upstairs you'll find 2 nice bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 A/C window unit is included with the lease. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This location is ideal! You'll love living in the popular SW Center City/Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia- one of the most bikable and walkable neighborhoods. Enjoy quick access to i-76 and the Schuylkill River Trail, as well as a long list of local favorites nearby like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Honey~s Sit ~N Eat, American Sardine Bar, Fitzwater St Philly Bagels, Founding Father's Sports Bar and Grill, The Chew, Cambridge, Marian Anderson Park(s) and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.