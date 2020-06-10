All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:41 PM

220-24 S 3RD STREET

220-24 South 3rd Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

220-24 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 18398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Situated in the heart of Society Hill and steps from Independence Mall sits the Westmoreland Apartments. A 14 unit boutique apartment building meticulously renovated with all the modern convenience while maintaining the historic charm! Each unit is a corner and thereby has a plethora of natural light! The units feature original moldings, historically certified windows and trim work and most have the original coal fireplaces! The modern wide plank white oak floors, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliance, architectural lighting finish these off perfectly! If that wasn't enough the brand new HVAC systems along with there own Washer/Dryer will!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220-24 S 3RD STREET have any available units?
220-24 S 3RD STREET has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 220-24 S 3RD STREET have?
Some of 220-24 S 3RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220-24 S 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
220-24 S 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220-24 S 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 220-24 S 3RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 220-24 S 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 220-24 S 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 220-24 S 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220-24 S 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220-24 S 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 220-24 S 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 220-24 S 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 220-24 S 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 220-24 S 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 220-24 S 3RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
