218-26 ARCH STREET
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:01 AM

218-26 ARCH STREET

218-26 Arch Street · (215) 546-6000
218-26 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

1 Bedroom

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 352 sqft

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool table
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
garage
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This just released, and off the charts STUDIO residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views. Yes these views are that EXTRAORDINARY! You will be living in THE MOST AMAZING all OPEN living space, with hardwood floors, kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. All tile and porcelanosa bath, laundry in your unit!!!! 218 ARCH is filled with AMENITIES: ROOF top lounge, with GLORIOUS VIEWS of the BEN FRANKLIN bridge and Center City, PRIVATE resident courtyard, GYM, PELOTON room, LOUNGE, with flat screen TV's, billiards, and business center. GARAGE PARKING for additional fee!!! Luxury and Value in the heart of OLD CITY!!! Walking score 110! Photo's are of model unit. OFFERING A $1000 MOVE IN CREDIT for a limited time!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 218-26 ARCH STREET have any available units?
218-26 ARCH STREET has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 218-26 ARCH STREET have?
Some of 218-26 ARCH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218-26 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
218-26 ARCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218-26 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 218-26 ARCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 218-26 ARCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 218-26 ARCH STREET does offer parking.
Does 218-26 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218-26 ARCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218-26 ARCH STREET have a pool?
No, 218-26 ARCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 218-26 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 218-26 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 218-26 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 218-26 ARCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
