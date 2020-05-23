218-26 ARCH STREET

Amenities

IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This just released, and off the charts STUDIO residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views. Yes these views are that EXTRAORDINARY! You will be living in THE MOST AMAZING all OPEN living space, with hardwood floors, kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. All tile and porcelanosa bath, laundry in your unit!!!! 218 ARCH is filled with AMENITIES: ROOF top lounge, with GLORIOUS VIEWS of the BEN FRANKLIN bridge and Center City, PRIVATE resident courtyard, GYM, PELOTON room, LOUNGE, with flat screen TV's, billiards, and business center. GARAGE PARKING for additional fee!!! Luxury and Value in the heart of OLD CITY!!! Walking score 110! Photo's are of model unit. OFFERING A $1000 MOVE IN CREDIT for a limited time!