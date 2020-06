Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym

FRESH to the market, enormous 1Bedroom/1Bath apartment in the Heart of Logan Square area. Kitchen features plenty of GRANITE counter space/bar, STAINLESS Steel appliances...combination kitchen/breakfast nook/dining area. Loft like feeling with hardwood floors and tile throughout. The bedroom his HUGE with ample closet space...large bathroom. Washer/Dryer, Fitness Center, and Secured entry all for you! Check it out its a MUST SEE! Photo's are of model unit.