213 DAWSON STREET

ONE MONTH FREE IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY JULY 1ST. Move right into this 4 bed, 2 bath townhome in Roxborough! Enter into a bright and sunny living room that is perfect for entertaining. Then enter into the dining area that leads into the newly renovated kitchen. The kitchen features beautiful white cabinets with beautiful countertops. Off the kitchen, you will find a large deck that overlooks the large backyard. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light and closet space. There is also a full bathroom with black and white floor tile and a tub surrounded by white subway tile. The finished basement features a newly remodeled full bathroom with a glass stall shower. There is also a laundry room and an extra room that can be used as a bedroom, home office or extra sitting space! The basement provides access to the large fenced- in the backyard that is great for gardening, BBQing and entertaining!This property features upgraded electric and new heating. Convenient to Conshohocken, Manayunk and all the major highways. This property has a walk score of 81/100 and is conveniently located near Manayunk Brewery & Restaurant, Lisa's Kitchen and The Ugly Moose. It is also located close to Manayunk Park and Fairmount Park.Virtual tour: https://www.trueview360s.com/virtualtours/p/213dawson/