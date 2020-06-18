All apartments in Philadelphia
213 DAWSON STREET

213 Dawson Street · (800) 651-0800
Location

213 Dawson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
ONE MONTH FREE IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY JULY 1ST. Move right into this 4 bed, 2 bath townhome in Roxborough! Enter into a bright and sunny living room that is perfect for entertaining. Then enter into the dining area that leads into the newly renovated kitchen. The kitchen features beautiful white cabinets with beautiful countertops. Off the kitchen, you will find a large deck that overlooks the large backyard. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light and closet space. There is also a full bathroom with black and white floor tile and a tub surrounded by white subway tile. The finished basement features a newly remodeled full bathroom with a glass stall shower. There is also a laundry room and an extra room that can be used as a bedroom, home office or extra sitting space! The basement provides access to the large fenced- in the backyard that is great for gardening, BBQing and entertaining!This property features upgraded electric and new heating. Convenient to Conshohocken, Manayunk and all the major highways. This property has a walk score of 81/100 and is conveniently located near Manayunk Brewery & Restaurant, Lisa's Kitchen and The Ugly Moose. It is also located close to Manayunk Park and Fairmount Park.Virtual tour: https://www.trueview360s.com/virtualtours/p/213dawson/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 DAWSON STREET have any available units?
213 DAWSON STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 DAWSON STREET have?
Some of 213 DAWSON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 DAWSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
213 DAWSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 DAWSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 213 DAWSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 213 DAWSON STREET offer parking?
No, 213 DAWSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 213 DAWSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 DAWSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 DAWSON STREET have a pool?
No, 213 DAWSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 213 DAWSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 213 DAWSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 213 DAWSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 DAWSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
