Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful new construction apartment available for rent immediately! Unit 1 is a 2 bedroom and 2 and a half bath first floor unit with a private back patio. Just minutes away from train and bus routes as well as the Temple University Campus. Located on a great block surrounded by new construction! The first floor features and open layout with a spacious living room, a half bath and kitchen with modern finishes that leads out to the private patio. The lower level showcases two large bedrooms as well as two full baths! Plenty of space and privacy between bedrooms. Call or schedule a showing today!