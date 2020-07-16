All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:03 AM

2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear

2123 Dickinson Street · (267) 277-2972
Location

2123 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
Gorgeous Brand New 3BR/2BA Unit in a 2-Unit Dwelling!
Roof-deck with amazing center city views, Washer & Dryer in unit & much more!

Available for move-in ASAP. Newbold area new construction, be the first person to live in this gorgeous unit!

Walk to center city and Passyunk - easy access to public transportation.
Close to everything! 1 block from the bus line to Center City, 8 blocks to the Broad Street Line subway. There is also street parking for your car.
Non-Smokers with good credit and income please.

Contact us at leasing.kumashomes@gmail.com to schedule your showing!
Gorgeous Brand New 2-Unit Dwelling!
Each unit has 3BR/2BA + Roof-deck with amazing center city views, Washer & Dryer in unit & much more!

Newbold area new construction, be the first person to live in this gorgeous property!

Walk to center city and Passyunk - easy access to public transportation.
Close to everything! 1 block from the bus line to Center City, 8 blocks to the Broad Street Line subway. There is also street parking for your car.
Non-Smokers with good credit and income please.

Contact us at leasing.kumashomes@gmail.com to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear have any available units?
2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear have?
Some of 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear offer parking?
No, 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear have a pool?
No, 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear have accessible units?
No, 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear has units with dishwashers.
