Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Green Street Studio - Property Id: 319498



This quaint studio is located on the second floor in the rear of 2118 Green Street. Built in shelves, gas stove, bay windows in the bedroom receive natural light throughout the day. Laundry is coin-op and shared in the building.

Available anytime in July, August 1st.

Contact Thatcher at (610) 937-3822 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2118-green-st-philadelphia-pa-unit-2r/319498

Property Id 319498



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5941516)