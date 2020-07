Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second floor. Unit #2 has 2 large master bedrooms and one smaller bedroom. The kitchen is spacious with an extra pantry room. Big windows with natural light coming through and the front and back bedroom. Each room has a closet. 3 months rent upfront. Washer and dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities.