Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:56 AM

211 PENSDALE STREET

211 Pensdale Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

211 Pensdale Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This 3 bedroom Manayunk townhome has off-street parking and marvelous deck views of Center City. This recently updated home features sleek hardwood flooring, beautiful vintage details, updates throughout and much more! Fully tiled bath with skylight. The 16 x 12 deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Find in-unit laundry in the full basement along with a garage and off-street parking - a rare find in Manayunk. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just a short walk from famous Main Street attractions like Manayunk Brewing Co., Union Taco, the Goat's Beard, and tons of local shops and bars to explore! Manayunk hosts community events all year, and draws lots of attention for events like Restaurant week, the Manayunk Arts Festival, StrEAT, and the Hidden River Blues festival, just to name a few.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 PENSDALE STREET have any available units?
211 PENSDALE STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 PENSDALE STREET have?
Some of 211 PENSDALE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 PENSDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
211 PENSDALE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 PENSDALE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 PENSDALE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 211 PENSDALE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 211 PENSDALE STREET does offer parking.
Does 211 PENSDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 PENSDALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 PENSDALE STREET have a pool?
No, 211 PENSDALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 211 PENSDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 211 PENSDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 211 PENSDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 PENSDALE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
