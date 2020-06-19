211 PENSDALE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This 3 bedroom Manayunk townhome has off-street parking and marvelous deck views of Center City. This recently updated home features sleek hardwood flooring, beautiful vintage details, updates throughout and much more! Fully tiled bath with skylight. The 16 x 12 deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Find in-unit laundry in the full basement along with a garage and off-street parking - a rare find in Manayunk. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just a short walk from famous Main Street attractions like Manayunk Brewing Co., Union Taco, the Goat's Beard, and tons of local shops and bars to explore! Manayunk hosts community events all year, and draws lots of attention for events like Restaurant week, the Manayunk Arts Festival, StrEAT, and the Hidden River Blues festival, just to name a few.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.