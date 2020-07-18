All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

211 BROWN STREET

211 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Looking for a modern, spacious home with an open floor plan and GARAGE parking in the hottest location in Northern Liberties? Look no further! A rare find on a quiet street yet steps away from some of Philadelphia's best restaurants, bars and shops, this home features over 2,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, outdoor space and upgraded finishes throughout. Enter the home through the foyer, and down the hall, you'll find a spare room that is ideally suited for use as an office, den or second living space. You~ll also find access to a private outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining, grilling, or just relaxing in the sun. The garage has custom shelving with space for bikes and a large crawl space for extra storage. The main level has an open floor plan that includes an upgraded kitchen, dining area, living room, and powder room. The kitchen features ceaserstone countertops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. The 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms with upgraded closets, a laundry room, and a full bathroom. The 4th floor offers a luxurious master bedroom, with a large walk-in closet, en suite spa-like master bathroom, and a private deck with views of 2nd St. This home is an end unit situated next to a secluded yard. You'll love the high ceilings, large windows, sunlight and proximity this home provides~ a block from Liberty Lands (great for kids and adults) and easy access to highways and public transportation. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 BROWN STREET have any available units?
211 BROWN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 211 BROWN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
211 BROWN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 211 BROWN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 211 BROWN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 211 BROWN STREET offers parking.
Does 211 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 BROWN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 211 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 211 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 211 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 211 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 BROWN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
