211 BROWN STREET

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Looking for a modern, spacious home with an open floor plan and GARAGE parking in the hottest location in Northern Liberties? Look no further! A rare find on a quiet street yet steps away from some of Philadelphia's best restaurants, bars and shops, this home features over 2,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, outdoor space and upgraded finishes throughout. Enter the home through the foyer, and down the hall, you'll find a spare room that is ideally suited for use as an office, den or second living space. You~ll also find access to a private outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining, grilling, or just relaxing in the sun. The garage has custom shelving with space for bikes and a large crawl space for extra storage. The main level has an open floor plan that includes an upgraded kitchen, dining area, living room, and powder room. The kitchen features ceaserstone countertops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. The 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms with upgraded closets, a laundry room, and a full bathroom. The 4th floor offers a luxurious master bedroom, with a large walk-in closet, en suite spa-like master bathroom, and a private deck with views of 2nd St. This home is an end unit situated next to a secluded yard. You'll love the high ceilings, large windows, sunlight and proximity this home provides~ a block from Liberty Lands (great for kids and adults) and easy access to highways and public transportation. Schedule your showing today!