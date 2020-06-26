2109 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. Available NOW:This unit is located on the first floor of a gorgeous building in the Rittenhouse Square area of Philadelphia. Features hardwood floors, large rooms with high ceilings, updated kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes! Live in one of the city's favorite neighborhoods, walkable to many local favorites and surrounded by public transportation options. Enter into the hallway that opens up into the large living room-- complete with modern track lighting and a ceiling fan for added comfort. The kitchen is attached, and offers granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, a gas stove, and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood. There's additional shelving and plenty of cabinet space. The bedroom has large sunny windows and a ceiling fan, and a deep closet. The bathroom includes a 60" shower stall, white subway tiling with marble accents.Building has a shared laundry room in the basement for tenant use.~There is a secure storage locker in the basement of the building available for an additional $30/month.About The Neighborhood:Located at 21st & Spruce, right around the corner from Rittenhouse Square Park and walking distance to Fitler Square. Be within walking distance to neighborhood favorites such as Trattoria Carina, Friday Saturday Sunday, Good Karma Cafe, D'Angelo's, Audrey Claire, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit, and 1 year prepayment for PECO ($125), gas ($895), and water ($395) due at lease signing. Accounts in tenant name required. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require a one-time fee and monthly pet rent ($300 fee and $25/mo pet rent for cats). Cats only, please. Tenants responsible for all other utilities on a monthly basis: gas (cooking), electricity, cable/internet.