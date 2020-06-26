All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2109 SPRUCE STREET

2109 Spruce Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2109 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. Available NOW:This unit is located on the first floor of a gorgeous building in the Rittenhouse Square area of Philadelphia. Features hardwood floors, large rooms with high ceilings, updated kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes! Live in one of the city's favorite neighborhoods, walkable to many local favorites and surrounded by public transportation options. Enter into the hallway that opens up into the large living room-- complete with modern track lighting and a ceiling fan for added comfort. The kitchen is attached, and offers granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, a gas stove, and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood. There's additional shelving and plenty of cabinet space. The bedroom has large sunny windows and a ceiling fan, and a deep closet. The bathroom includes a 60" shower stall, white subway tiling with marble accents.Building has a shared laundry room in the basement for tenant use.~There is a secure storage locker in the basement of the building available for an additional $30/month.About The Neighborhood:Located at 21st & Spruce, right around the corner from Rittenhouse Square Park and walking distance to Fitler Square. Be within walking distance to neighborhood favorites such as Trattoria Carina, Friday Saturday Sunday, Good Karma Cafe, D'Angelo's, Audrey Claire, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit, and 1 year prepayment for PECO ($125), gas ($895), and water ($395) due at lease signing. Accounts in tenant name required. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require a one-time fee and monthly pet rent ($300 fee and $25/mo pet rent for cats). Cats only, please. Tenants responsible for all other utilities on a monthly basis: gas (cooking), electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
2109 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 2109 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2109 SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 SPRUCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2109 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 2109 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2109 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 2109 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2109 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2109 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
