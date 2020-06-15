All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

2107 SPRUCE STREET

2107 Spruce Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2107 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
internet access
Unit #3F is a young bi-level 2 bed/1.5 bath unit (on the 3rd and 4th floors) with absolutely stunning features and is a truly luxurious space. You will enter into a hall with 1 full bathroom and 2 large bedrooms off of it. Plenty of closet space in both bedrooms, with additional closets in the hall, and stackable washer/dryer for added convenience. Upstairs is the open floor plan living room and kitchen. The kitchen has a large granite countertop island which offers additional seating and overlooks the tree-lined Spruce Street. Energy efficient, stainless steel appliances. Next to the kitchen is a dining area in the corner, and then the living room is very spacious with an additional half bathroom off of it and a doorway leading to private roof access with stunning city skyline views to the north. Opening up the door during the day allows a wonderful breeze to stream through the unit. ONE PARKING SPOT is available. Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Utilities: Tenants are responsible for monthly unit PECO (electricity) and cable/internet, and prepayments for water and common electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
2107 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 2107 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2107 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 SPRUCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2107 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2107 SPRUCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2107 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 2107 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2107 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2107 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
