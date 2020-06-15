2107 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Unit #3F is a young bi-level 2 bed/1.5 bath unit (on the 3rd and 4th floors) with absolutely stunning features and is a truly luxurious space. You will enter into a hall with 1 full bathroom and 2 large bedrooms off of it. Plenty of closet space in both bedrooms, with additional closets in the hall, and stackable washer/dryer for added convenience. Upstairs is the open floor plan living room and kitchen. The kitchen has a large granite countertop island which offers additional seating and overlooks the tree-lined Spruce Street. Energy efficient, stainless steel appliances. Next to the kitchen is a dining area in the corner, and then the living room is very spacious with an additional half bathroom off of it and a doorway leading to private roof access with stunning city skyline views to the north. Opening up the door during the day allows a wonderful breeze to stream through the unit. ONE PARKING SPOT is available. Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Utilities: Tenants are responsible for monthly unit PECO (electricity) and cable/internet, and prepayments for water and common electric.