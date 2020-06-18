2106 N MARVINE STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This 3 bed/1bath single family home is located near Temple University. Featuring 1-CAR PARKING, hardwood floors in living room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, washer/dryer, and carpet through-out. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the North Philadelphia area and walkable to Temple University. Right near Broad Street for ample restaurants and shops, as well as public transportation. Be near Tribe Cafe, Chipotle, Dunkin, Philly Style Pizza and Grill, The Draught Horse Pub and Grill, Pub Webb, Tony Luke's, Insomnia Cookies, Philadelphia Brewing, Memphis Taproom, Evil Genius, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($25/month pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.