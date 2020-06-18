All apartments in Philadelphia
2106 N MARVINE STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:56 AM

2106 N MARVINE STREET

2106 North Marvine Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2106 North Marvine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This 3 bed/1bath single family home is located near Temple University. Featuring 1-CAR PARKING, hardwood floors in living room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, washer/dryer, and carpet through-out. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the North Philadelphia area and walkable to Temple University. Right near Broad Street for ample restaurants and shops, as well as public transportation. Be near Tribe Cafe, Chipotle, Dunkin, Philly Style Pizza and Grill, The Draught Horse Pub and Grill, Pub Webb, Tony Luke's, Insomnia Cookies, Philadelphia Brewing, Memphis Taproom, Evil Genius, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($25/month pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 N MARVINE STREET have any available units?
2106 N MARVINE STREET has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 N MARVINE STREET have?
Some of 2106 N MARVINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 N MARVINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2106 N MARVINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 N MARVINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 N MARVINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2106 N MARVINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2106 N MARVINE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2106 N MARVINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 N MARVINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 N MARVINE STREET have a pool?
No, 2106 N MARVINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2106 N MARVINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2106 N MARVINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 N MARVINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 N MARVINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
