2105 KIMBALL STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:19 PM

2105 KIMBALL STREET

2105 Kimball Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2105 Kimball Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on a quiet side street in Graduate Hospital. The first floor features hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, plus a garbage disposal and tons of cabinet space. Walk out to the small fenced in private patio and side walk. The second floor includes the full bathroom with ceramic tile bath/shower, pedestal sink and storage. Each of the two large bedrooms includes cozy carpet, a ceiling fan and a closet. The large basement is great for storage and includes full size washer and dryer. This property has central air and heat, and is pre-wired for Comcast phone/internet/cable service.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 KIMBALL STREET have any available units?
2105 KIMBALL STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 KIMBALL STREET have?
Some of 2105 KIMBALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 KIMBALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2105 KIMBALL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 KIMBALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2105 KIMBALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2105 KIMBALL STREET offer parking?
No, 2105 KIMBALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2105 KIMBALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 KIMBALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 KIMBALL STREET have a pool?
No, 2105 KIMBALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2105 KIMBALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2105 KIMBALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 KIMBALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 KIMBALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
