2105 KIMBALL STREET

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on a quiet side street in Graduate Hospital. The first floor features hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, plus a garbage disposal and tons of cabinet space. Walk out to the small fenced in private patio and side walk. The second floor includes the full bathroom with ceramic tile bath/shower, pedestal sink and storage. Each of the two large bedrooms includes cozy carpet, a ceiling fan and a closet. The large basement is great for storage and includes full size washer and dryer. This property has central air and heat, and is pre-wired for Comcast phone/internet/cable service.*Sorry, no pets