RITTENHOUSE SQUARE spacious and VALUE PRICED one bedroom for rent@ The Embassy!!!!! This well proportioned one bedroom residence boasts, all hardwood floors, separate kitchen, gracious living and dining area, and all tile bath. Enjoy living in this elevator/doorman building with AMAZING GYM, minutes from PENN, DREXEL, 30th St TRAIN STATION and in the heart of IT ALL!!!!!!!Philadelphia has to offer Walking score is 110!!!!! Photo's are of model unit.