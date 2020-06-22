All apartments in Philadelphia
2053 WILDER STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:27 PM

2053 WILDER STREET

2053 Wilder Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2053 Wilder Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*A beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a finished basement in Point Breeze! This home features central air/heat, exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, and recessed lighting! The first floor has an open concept living room and kitchen with quartz counter tops, garbage disposal, and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and 5 burner gas range with removable cast iron griddle. The patio is perfect for summer BBQ's! The finished basement offers extra space for storage, an office or home gym, as well as a half bathroom and stackable washer/dryer. The second floor is illuminated by a hall skylight and includes two spacious bedrooms, each with a closet and the full bathroom with a bright white subway tile shower/tub combo and sleek vanity. *Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 WILDER STREET have any available units?
2053 WILDER STREET has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 WILDER STREET have?
Some of 2053 WILDER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 WILDER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2053 WILDER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 WILDER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2053 WILDER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2053 WILDER STREET offer parking?
No, 2053 WILDER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2053 WILDER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2053 WILDER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 WILDER STREET have a pool?
No, 2053 WILDER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2053 WILDER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2053 WILDER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 WILDER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 WILDER STREET has units with dishwashers.
