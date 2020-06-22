2053 WILDER STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*A beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a finished basement in Point Breeze! This home features central air/heat, exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, and recessed lighting! The first floor has an open concept living room and kitchen with quartz counter tops, garbage disposal, and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and 5 burner gas range with removable cast iron griddle. The patio is perfect for summer BBQ's! The finished basement offers extra space for storage, an office or home gym, as well as a half bathroom and stackable washer/dryer. The second floor is illuminated by a hall skylight and includes two spacious bedrooms, each with a closet and the full bathroom with a bright white subway tile shower/tub combo and sleek vanity. *Sorry, no pets