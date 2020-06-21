All apartments in Philadelphia
2049 Albright Street

2049 Albright Street · (215) 820-4589 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2049 Albright Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Harrowgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2049 Albright Street · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
??? Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Home LOCATED IN Northeast Philly! ??? - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING:
??? https://redblock.com/properties-for-rent/ ???

**** DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT A SCHEDULED SHOWING **** You must make an appointment by completing this form https://redblock.com/properties-for-rent/

*** DO NOT GIVE ANYONE CASH, WE DO NOT COLLECT DEPOSITS, RENTS, OR APPLICATION FEES AT PROPERTIES

??Newly Renovated Home!?????
??Spacious 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
??New Kitchen w/ brand new appliances!
??Carpeted stairs
??New laminate flooring throughout.
??New HVAC and Windows/Doors
??Open layout, plenty of closet space.
??Basement for storage
??Powder room
??Backyard
??Spacious front patio
??Close to shopping
??Short walk to SEPTA
??Easy access to i95, and other major routes
??Easy commute to and from the city
??This property won't last long, inquire now!

DETAILS:

- $50 app fee per person
- Full background checks.
- Yearly leases only.
- Available ASAP
- 3-months rent to move-in. (1 months rent and 2 months security)
- Tenant pays own Utilities
*** Build your credit! We report rent payments to Experian! ***

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING:
??? https://redblock.com/properties-for-rent/ ???
or for direct inquiries: call or text Gene at 215-820-4589.

Tags: 3bd, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, renovated, new, home, house, one family, Northeast, Juniata, Feltonville, 19124, 19134, 19125, 19137, Heitzman Recreation Center, Castor Ave Studios, John H. Webster School, Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Latinoamericana IPUL Philadelphia, Kensington Assembly of God

(RLNE5845946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 Albright Street have any available units?
2049 Albright Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 Albright Street have?
Some of 2049 Albright Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 Albright Street currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Albright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Albright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 Albright Street is pet friendly.
Does 2049 Albright Street offer parking?
No, 2049 Albright Street does not offer parking.
Does 2049 Albright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Albright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Albright Street have a pool?
No, 2049 Albright Street does not have a pool.
Does 2049 Albright Street have accessible units?
No, 2049 Albright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Albright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 Albright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
