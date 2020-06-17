All apartments in Philadelphia
2041 E ARIZONA STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2041 E ARIZONA STREET

2041 East Arizona Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2041 East Arizona Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This is a 2-story, 2-bedroom single-family home in the Fishtown/Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. You'll find hardwood floors on the first floor, which has a separate living room, dining room, and kitchen. The dining room has wall cabinets for storing dishes/glassware and a buffet counter for serving space. The kitchen has cherry cabinets, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. An unfinished basement offers additional storage options. There is a small patio off of the kitchen with space for a garden. The second floor has two bedrooms, both with wall-to-wall carpeting, closet space, and ceiling fans. Off of the master bedroom, the full bathroom has a bathtub with shower head. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:Public transportation is just two blocks away in every direction with both Septa buses and the El ready to take you anywhere in Center City or Northern Liberties. You~re only one block from Martha, two from Atlantis the Lost Bar, two blocks from Pizza Brain and Soup Kitchen or a quick walk/bike ride from Loco Pez, Cedar Point, Frankford Hall, or Johnny Brenda~s.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one-month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require additional deposit, if accepted. Generally this is $500/dog and $250/cat. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, water, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 E ARIZONA STREET have any available units?
2041 E ARIZONA STREET has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 E ARIZONA STREET have?
Some of 2041 E ARIZONA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 E ARIZONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2041 E ARIZONA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 E ARIZONA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 E ARIZONA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2041 E ARIZONA STREET offer parking?
No, 2041 E ARIZONA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2041 E ARIZONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 E ARIZONA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 E ARIZONA STREET have a pool?
No, 2041 E ARIZONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2041 E ARIZONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2041 E ARIZONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 E ARIZONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 E ARIZONA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
