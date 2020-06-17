2041 E ARIZONA STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This is a 2-story, 2-bedroom single-family home in the Fishtown/Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. You'll find hardwood floors on the first floor, which has a separate living room, dining room, and kitchen. The dining room has wall cabinets for storing dishes/glassware and a buffet counter for serving space. The kitchen has cherry cabinets, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. An unfinished basement offers additional storage options. There is a small patio off of the kitchen with space for a garden. The second floor has two bedrooms, both with wall-to-wall carpeting, closet space, and ceiling fans. Off of the master bedroom, the full bathroom has a bathtub with shower head. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:Public transportation is just two blocks away in every direction with both Septa buses and the El ready to take you anywhere in Center City or Northern Liberties. You~re only one block from Martha, two from Atlantis the Lost Bar, two blocks from Pizza Brain and Soup Kitchen or a quick walk/bike ride from Loco Pez, Cedar Point, Frankford Hall, or Johnny Brenda~s.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one-month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require additional deposit, if accepted. Generally this is $500/dog and $250/cat. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, water, cable/internet.