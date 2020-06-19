2033 E LETTERLY STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:Enjoy nearby access to Front street's many public transportation routes, plenty of natural sunlight and two floors of clean, bright rooms and in this newly updated Kensington single family home. Enter through the main living area, where you'll see the stairway to the top floor, and all the way back through the kitchen to the back door. The light toned hardwood floors really help to brighten the space, and enhance the overall atmosphere of the home. Continue back through the first floor, to the dining room, with access to the basement, enough space for a full size dining table and chairs, and a window that faces the back patio. The kitchen is quaint, with a full wall dedicated to the appliances, and a backdoor to the patio. Upstairs boasts the same consistent lighting and comfort, with a circular layout that connects all the rooms. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom make up this floor, plus, theres a breezeway between the two bedrooms with a large storage closet. The front bedroom is significantly bigger than the rear, making that second bedroom perfect for a workspace, or even a walk-in-closet and dressing area for the larger bedroom, turning this upstairs space into a private suite for one. The second bedroom faces the back patio, and would comfortably fit a smaller bed and furniture. The bathroom is spacious, and offers modern fixtures and a full size tub, granting that luxurious feel you're looking for.1 window A/C is included.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease TermsGenerally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.