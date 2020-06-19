All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2033 E LETTERLY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2033 E LETTERLY STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

2033 E LETTERLY STREET

2033 East Letterly Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Kensington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2033 East Letterly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:Enjoy nearby access to Front street's many public transportation routes, plenty of natural sunlight and two floors of clean, bright rooms and in this newly updated Kensington single family home. Enter through the main living area, where you'll see the stairway to the top floor, and all the way back through the kitchen to the back door. The light toned hardwood floors really help to brighten the space, and enhance the overall atmosphere of the home. Continue back through the first floor, to the dining room, with access to the basement, enough space for a full size dining table and chairs, and a window that faces the back patio. The kitchen is quaint, with a full wall dedicated to the appliances, and a backdoor to the patio. Upstairs boasts the same consistent lighting and comfort, with a circular layout that connects all the rooms. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom make up this floor, plus, theres a breezeway between the two bedrooms with a large storage closet. The front bedroom is significantly bigger than the rear, making that second bedroom perfect for a workspace, or even a walk-in-closet and dressing area for the larger bedroom, turning this upstairs space into a private suite for one. The second bedroom faces the back patio, and would comfortably fit a smaller bed and furniture. The bathroom is spacious, and offers modern fixtures and a full size tub, granting that luxurious feel you're looking for.1 window A/C is included.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease TermsGenerally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 E LETTERLY STREET have any available units?
2033 E LETTERLY STREET has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 E LETTERLY STREET have?
Some of 2033 E LETTERLY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 E LETTERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2033 E LETTERLY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 E LETTERLY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 E LETTERLY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2033 E LETTERLY STREET offer parking?
No, 2033 E LETTERLY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2033 E LETTERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 E LETTERLY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 E LETTERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 2033 E LETTERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2033 E LETTERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2033 E LETTERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 E LETTERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 E LETTERLY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2033 E LETTERLY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity