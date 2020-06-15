All apartments in Philadelphia
2031 SOUTH STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:34 PM

2031 SOUTH STREET

2031 South Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2031 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT - Limited Time Move In Special!! Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath with Washer and Dryer in unit! Whether CHOP, HUP, Penn, or Drexel, Liberty View is the ideal location. Spectacular city views! Within blocks of prestigious Rittenhouse Square and Philadelphia public transportation, Liberty View is situated along vibrant, tree-lined South Street. Spacious apartment homes available in bi-level, patio, and balcony unit formats offer Center City living with comfortable outdoor space! Pictures are of a similar unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
2031 SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 2031 SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2031 SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2031 SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2031 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 2031 SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2031 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2031 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2031 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2031 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
