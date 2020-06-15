2031 SOUTH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT - Limited Time Move In Special!! Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath with Washer and Dryer in unit! Whether CHOP, HUP, Penn, or Drexel, Liberty View is the ideal location. Spectacular city views! Within blocks of prestigious Rittenhouse Square and Philadelphia public transportation, Liberty View is situated along vibrant, tree-lined South Street. Spacious apartment homes available in bi-level, patio, and balcony unit formats offer Center City living with comfortable outdoor space! Pictures are of a similar unit!