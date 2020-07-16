All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2026 Chestnut Street 2f.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2026 Chestnut Street 2f
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

2026 Chestnut Street 2f

2026 Chestnut Street · (215) 834-2775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Center City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2026 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2f · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful One bedroom for a early July Move in - Property Id: 263614

Offering 5% off to all front line and health care workers and no last month's rent due at move-in.
Waiving all application fees.
Recently Renovated and located in a walk-up brownstone in the heart of everything.
This unit has hardwood floors, new HVAC, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove for cooking, new bath, and full-size front loader washer and dryer. Located on the 2nd floor of a walk-up brownstone.

Text for the quickest response
215-834-2775
Available for an early July to August 1st Move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263614
Property Id 263614

(RLNE5878620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Chestnut Street 2f have any available units?
2026 Chestnut Street 2f has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Chestnut Street 2f have?
Some of 2026 Chestnut Street 2f's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Chestnut Street 2f currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Chestnut Street 2f is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Chestnut Street 2f pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 Chestnut Street 2f is pet friendly.
Does 2026 Chestnut Street 2f offer parking?
No, 2026 Chestnut Street 2f does not offer parking.
Does 2026 Chestnut Street 2f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 Chestnut Street 2f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Chestnut Street 2f have a pool?
No, 2026 Chestnut Street 2f does not have a pool.
Does 2026 Chestnut Street 2f have accessible units?
No, 2026 Chestnut Street 2f does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Chestnut Street 2f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 Chestnut Street 2f has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2026 Chestnut Street 2f?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
St. Jude
5016 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity