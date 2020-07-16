2026 Chestnut Street 2f

Amenities
Beautiful One bedroom for a early July Move in - Property Id: 263614
Offering 5% off to all front line and health care workers and no last month's rent due at move-in.
Waiving all application fees.
Recently Renovated and located in a walk-up brownstone in the heart of everything.
This unit has hardwood floors, new HVAC, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove for cooking, new bath, and full-size front loader washer and dryer. Located on the 2nd floor of a walk-up brownstone.
Text for the quickest response
215-834-2775
Available for an early July to August 1st Move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263614
Property Id 263614
(RLNE5878620)