2018 WAVERLY STREET

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in Rittenhouse Square available to rent August 1st! You will find this modern brick front home located on a quaint tree lined street. The renovated kitchen is the heart of this home with high end appliances including front loading washer and dryer. Off the kitchen is a dining room with built in seating and storage, that is flooded with light from the 3 story window that spans the back of the house and overlooks the tranquil brick patio garden. The living room overlooks the patio as well and features a brick fireplace. The upper level has 2 good sized bedrooms, a bonus den area and a full bathroom. The master suite is equipped with a walk-in closet, renovated ensuite bathroom and a roof deck! Located in the Greenfield Catchment this home is surrounded by great restaurants and a quick walk to Rittenhouse Square, Fitler Square and Schuylkill River Park.