Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:43 PM

2018 WAVERLY STREET

2018 Waverly Street · (551) 404-5204
Location

2018 Waverly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in Rittenhouse Square available to rent August 1st! You will find this modern brick front home located on a quaint tree lined street. The renovated kitchen is the heart of this home with high end appliances including front loading washer and dryer. Off the kitchen is a dining room with built in seating and storage, that is flooded with light from the 3 story window that spans the back of the house and overlooks the tranquil brick patio garden. The living room overlooks the patio as well and features a brick fireplace. The upper level has 2 good sized bedrooms, a bonus den area and a full bathroom. The master suite is equipped with a walk-in closet, renovated ensuite bathroom and a roof deck! Located in the Greenfield Catchment this home is surrounded by great restaurants and a quick walk to Rittenhouse Square, Fitler Square and Schuylkill River Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 WAVERLY STREET have any available units?
2018 WAVERLY STREET has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 WAVERLY STREET have?
Some of 2018 WAVERLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 WAVERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2018 WAVERLY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 WAVERLY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2018 WAVERLY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2018 WAVERLY STREET offer parking?
No, 2018 WAVERLY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2018 WAVERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 WAVERLY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 WAVERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 2018 WAVERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2018 WAVERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2018 WAVERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 WAVERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 WAVERLY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
