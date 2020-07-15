2018 N CLEVELAND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This spacious single family is located in one of the most desirable parts of Temple's off campus living zones. The newly renovated property offers high end finishes, spacious living quarters, and private outdoor space. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714766)