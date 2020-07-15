All apartments in Philadelphia
2018 N CLEVELAND ST

2018 North Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2018 North Cleveland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This spacious single family is located in one of the most desirable parts of Temple's off campus living zones. The newly renovated property offers high end finishes, spacious living quarters, and private outdoor space. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 N CLEVELAND ST have any available units?
2018 N CLEVELAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 N CLEVELAND ST have?
Some of 2018 N CLEVELAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 N CLEVELAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
2018 N CLEVELAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 N CLEVELAND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 N CLEVELAND ST is pet friendly.
Does 2018 N CLEVELAND ST offer parking?
No, 2018 N CLEVELAND ST does not offer parking.
Does 2018 N CLEVELAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 N CLEVELAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 N CLEVELAND ST have a pool?
No, 2018 N CLEVELAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 2018 N CLEVELAND ST have accessible units?
No, 2018 N CLEVELAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 N CLEVELAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 N CLEVELAND ST has units with dishwashers.
