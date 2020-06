Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath apartment in a well kept brownstone steps from Rittenhouse Square. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal in the kitchen, decorative glass tiled fireplace with mantel, plaster crown molding, high ceilings and large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Bay window in bedroom and pocket doors dividing the bedroom and living room. Free laundry in basement! Available Now.