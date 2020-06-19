All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2005 N MASCHER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2005 N MASCHER STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:53 PM

2005 N MASCHER STREET

2005 North Mascher Street · (215) 828-1447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2005 North Mascher Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
West Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION- This beautiful Norris Square two bedroom apartment features and open kitchen living area, two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and a roof deck with stunning views of Center City and Ben Franklin Bridge. This apartment is very close to the lovely well maintained Norris Square Park. The apartment is very close to the El for quick access to Center City, additionally it is close to I95, Fishtwon, Northern Liberties and Temple University. The apartment features, central air, high powered Garbage disposal, dual fuel commercial quality stainless steel stove, Stainless Steele refrigerator, huge windows allowing tons of light, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer hook up and parking is super easy as their is daycare taking up half the block that lets out in the afternoon allowing for tons of open parking and a very safe and secure block. The property also has up to date fire and security systems in place to ensure the highest level of safety all around. This is a great Value available June 1st. Virtual tours available upon request. Photos will be updated as unit details are completed in the coming days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 N MASCHER STREET have any available units?
2005 N MASCHER STREET has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 N MASCHER STREET have?
Some of 2005 N MASCHER STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 N MASCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2005 N MASCHER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 N MASCHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2005 N MASCHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2005 N MASCHER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2005 N MASCHER STREET does offer parking.
Does 2005 N MASCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 N MASCHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 N MASCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 2005 N MASCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2005 N MASCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2005 N MASCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 N MASCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 N MASCHER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2005 N MASCHER STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity