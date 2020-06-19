2005 N MASCHER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION- This beautiful Norris Square two bedroom apartment features and open kitchen living area, two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and a roof deck with stunning views of Center City and Ben Franklin Bridge. This apartment is very close to the lovely well maintained Norris Square Park. The apartment is very close to the El for quick access to Center City, additionally it is close to I95, Fishtwon, Northern Liberties and Temple University. The apartment features, central air, high powered Garbage disposal, dual fuel commercial quality stainless steel stove, Stainless Steele refrigerator, huge windows allowing tons of light, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer hook up and parking is super easy as their is daycare taking up half the block that lets out in the afternoon allowing for tons of open parking and a very safe and secure block. The property also has up to date fire and security systems in place to ensure the highest level of safety all around. This is a great Value available June 1st. Virtual tours available upon request. Photos will be updated as unit details are completed in the coming days.