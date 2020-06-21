2001 S 11TH STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:~Located on the first floor of a corner building in South Philly, this spacious two bedroom apartment is ready to welcome it's next tenants! Enter into a spacious living room, with bright natural light, high ceiling, and hardwood floors. The kitchen stretches the length of the inner wall, offering stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash,~ and granite countertops, with lots of rich wooden cabinetry. The bedrooms are equally sized, making this a convenient choice for roommates. The building has free laundry on the second floor, so no more trips to the laundromat!About the Neighborhood:~Close to South Philadelphia favorites like Bok Bar, Melrose Diner, Stogie Joe's Tavern, and also convenient to fantastic dining options along Passyunk ave like Fuel, Green Olive's Cafe, Lucky 13 Pub, Stargazy, as well as Starbucks, convenience stores, multiple pizzeria's, and easy public transportation via the Snyder Station for the BSL.Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electric, cable/internet, $40/monthly flat water fee