2001 S 11TH STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:22 PM

2001 S 11TH STREET

2001 South 11th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:~Located on the first floor of a corner building in South Philly, this spacious two bedroom apartment is ready to welcome it's next tenants! Enter into a spacious living room, with bright natural light, high ceiling, and hardwood floors. The kitchen stretches the length of the inner wall, offering stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash,~ and granite countertops, with lots of rich wooden cabinetry. The bedrooms are equally sized, making this a convenient choice for roommates. The building has free laundry on the second floor, so no more trips to the laundromat!About the Neighborhood:~Close to South Philadelphia favorites like Bok Bar, Melrose Diner, Stogie Joe's Tavern, and also convenient to fantastic dining options along Passyunk ave like Fuel, Green Olive's Cafe, Lucky 13 Pub, Stargazy, as well as Starbucks, convenience stores, multiple pizzeria's, and easy public transportation via the Snyder Station for the BSL.Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electric, cable/internet, $40/monthly flat water fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 S 11TH STREET have any available units?
2001 S 11TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 S 11TH STREET have?
Some of 2001 S 11TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 S 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S 11TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 S 11TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2001 S 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2001 S 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2001 S 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 S 11TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2001 S 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2001 S 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2001 S 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
