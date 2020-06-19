All apartments in Philadelphia
2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618

2001 Hamilton Street · (904) 735-2753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Logan Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
concierge
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
Rare City View Condo Available Furnished or Unfurnished - Fantastic, furnished 1 bed / 1 bath condo living in this beautiful apartment. New hand-scraped cherry hardwood flooring throughout. This condo has a wonderful South- facing view from large, sliding windows in each room that offers tons of natural light. Monthly rent includes water, pool, green space, fitness center and front desk concierge.
The building is located in the heart of the Art Museum district, along the Ben Frankin Parkway. Whole Foods, Starbucks, Restaurants, Art Museum and the Rodin and Barnes Museums are all steps away. On-site management.

(RLNE5825833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 have any available units?
2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 have?
Some of 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 offer parking?
No, 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 has a pool.
Does 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 have accessible units?
No, 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618 does not have units with dishwashers.
