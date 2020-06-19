2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool concierge furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities concierge gym pool

Rare City View Condo Available Furnished or Unfurnished - Fantastic, furnished 1 bed / 1 bath condo living in this beautiful apartment. New hand-scraped cherry hardwood flooring throughout. This condo has a wonderful South- facing view from large, sliding windows in each room that offers tons of natural light. Monthly rent includes water, pool, green space, fitness center and front desk concierge.

The building is located in the heart of the Art Museum district, along the Ben Frankin Parkway. Whole Foods, Starbucks, Restaurants, Art Museum and the Rodin and Barnes Museums are all steps away. On-site management.



(RLNE5825833)